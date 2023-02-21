ADVERTISEMENT

Premier League | Liverpool owner John Henry rules out sale of club

February 21, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said three months ago that they would explore the option of bringing in investors at Liverpool

Reuters

File picture of Liverpool owner John W. Henry at the club’s Anfield stadium in England | Photo Credit: Reuters

Liverpool's American owner John Henry has said there are no plans to sell the Premier League club after the Merseyside outfit's owners said in November they were exploring a sale.

ALSO READ
Premier League 2022/23 | Núñez, Gakpo seal Liverpool win against 10-man Newcastle

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which completed a 300 million pounds ($358 million) takeover of the club in 2010, said three months ago that they would explore the option of bringing in investors if it was in Liverpool's "best interest".

After FSG's initial statement, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said there was no urgency to complete any potential deal.

Henry was quoted by the Boston Sports Journal in an interview published on Sunday as saying: "I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about Liverpool, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalised an ongoing process.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling Liverpool? No. Are talking with investors about Liverpool? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20 plus years?"

ALSO READ
UEFA blamed for near-disaster at Champions League final

Liverpool's rivals Manchester United, owned by the American Glazer family, are also exploring a sale, with confirmed bids from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, a son of Qatar's former prime minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US