Liverpool embarrasses Leicester

Liverpool stretched its Premier League lead to 13 points by outclassing second-placed Leicester in a 4-0 win on Boxing Day as Manchester United and Tottenham cut the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta got off to an underwhelming start as Arsenal manager with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, but Carlo Ancelotti had a more positive impact as Everton earned a 1-0 win over Burnley.

United overturned a poor start to thrash Newcastle 4-1, with Anthony Martial scoring twice, while Chelsea lost 2-0 at home to lowly Southampton.

Liverpool’s trip to its closest challenger was the top billing of a busy Boxing Day card and the newly-crowned World club champion showed its class.

Roberto Firmino’s header was scant reward for a dominant first half display as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah wasted big chances.

Three quick strikes

However, three goals in seven minutes in the final quarter ensured the scoreline reflected Liverpool’s control.

James Milner doubled the visitors’ lead before Firmino’s classy finish made it 3-0. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who helped set up all the first three goals, rounded off a stunning individual display by drilling home the fourth.

United had been beaten 2-0 at Watford on Sunday and another frustrating evening seemingly beckoned when Newcastle’s Matty Longstaff scored his second Premier League goal — both of which have come against the Red Devils.

However, unlike when the Magpies beat Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s men 1-0 in October, the response from United was emphatic.

Martial fired in at the near post with the help of Newcastle ‘keeper Martin Dubravka before a thundering finish from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford’s header made it 3-1 before the break.

Another defensive error then teed up Martial to dink over Dubravka for the fourth early in the second half.

The results: Aston Villa 1 (Hourihane 64) bt Norwich 0; Bournemouth 1 (Gosling 35) drew with Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 63); Chelsea 0 lost to Southampton 2 (Obafemi 31, Redmond 73); Crystal Palace 2 (Kouyate 68, Ayew 90) bt West Ham 1 (Snodgrass 57); Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 80) bt Burnley 0; Leicester 0 lost to Liverpool 4 (Firmino 31, 74, Milner 71-pen, Alexander-Arnold 78); Manchester United 4 (Martial 24, 51, Greenwood 36, Rashford 41) bt Newcastle 1 (M Longstaff 17); Sheffield United 1 (Norwood 36-pen) drew with Watford 1 (Deulofeu 27).