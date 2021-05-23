Premier League | Liverpool, Chelsea ensure top-four finish

Bullet header: Sergio Aguero made his last appearance for Manchester City count with a brace.

London

23 May 2021 22:54 IST

Last-day blues return to haunt Leicester yet again as it loses to Tottenham

Liverpool and Chelsea secured the final two Champions League qualification spots on a thrilling last day of the Premier League season, with Leicester missing out in the three-way fight for a top-four finish on Sunday.

Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa didn’t prove critical because Leicester conceded three late goals to lose 4-2 at home to Tottenham and stay in fifth place.

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-0 and jumped into third place, two points above fourth-place Chelsea.

Leicester also missed out on Champions League qualification by losing on the final day of last season.

West Ham beat Southampton 3-0 to finish in sixth place to qualify for the Europa League and Tottenham’s win at Leicester ensured the team got into the new Europa Conference League.

Sergio Aguero marked his final Premier League game for Manchester City by scoring twice as a substitute in the champions’ 5-0 win against Everton.

Harry Kane finished as top scorer on 23 goals — one ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah — after scoring at Leicester.

The results: Arsenal 2 (Pepe 49, 60) bt Brighton 0; Aston Villa 2 (Traore 43, El Ghazi 52-pen) bt Chelsea 1 (Chilwell 70); Fulham 0 lost to Newcastle 2 (Willock 23, Schaer 88-pen); Leeds 3 (Rodrigo 17, Phillips 42, Bamford 79-pen) bt West Brom 1 (Robson-Kanu 90).

Leicester 2 (Vardy 18-pen, 52-pen) lost to Tottenham 4 (Kane 41, Schmeichel 76-og, Bale 87, 90+6); Liverpool 2 (Mane 36, 74) bt Crystal Palace 0; Manchester City 5 (De Bruyne 11, Jesus 14, Foden 53, Aguero 71, 76) bt Everton 0; Sheffield United 1 (McGoldrick 24) bt Burnley 0.

West Ham 3 (Fornals 30, 33, Rice 86) bt Southampton 0; Wolves 1 (Semedo 39) lost to Manchester Utd 2 (Elanga 13, Mata 45+4-pen).