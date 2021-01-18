Premier League | Leicester jumps to second spot

Stay away: James Maddison gestures to teammates to maintain their distance as he celebrates scoring Leicester’s opener.

London

18 January 2021 05:53 IST

Tottenham overwhelms Sheffield; Napoli routs Fiorentina.

Leicester City maintained its impressive form as a 2-0 home win against Southampton extended its unbeaten Premier League run to five games to lift it into second place on Saturday. Goals from James Maddison and Harvey Barnes saw off the Saints.

A day after Premier League chief Richard Masters called on players to set the right example by not celebrating goals with the usual hugs, both Leicester’s scorers adhered to the rules.

“I said to them there is lots of negativity around it but see it as a positive and be creative,” Leicester manager Rodgers said of Maddison’s imaginary handshake routine.

There was also an important win for Chelsea which got back on track after a dreadful run of form with a 1-0 victory at Fulham. Chelsea had won only one of its previous six league games, slipping way off the pace, and it laboured against a tiring Fulham side, which was reduced to 10 men when Antonee Robinson was sent off in the 44th minute for a foul on Cesar Azpilicueta.

But just when it looked as though Fulham might hold out for a sixth successive Premier League draw, Mason Mount rifled in a 78th minute winner after a mistake by keeper Alphonse Areola.

Lorenzo Insigne scored twice and produced a dazzling assist as Napoli stormed into third place in Serie A with a crushing 6-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side was clinical and the scoreline left struggling Fiorentina stunned, as Napoli had six shots on goal to the visitors’ five in the first half but found the net with each of their four efforts on target.

Napoli climbed above AS Roma on goal difference into third place on 34 points. Fiorentina is 14th with 18 points.

The results: Premier League: Sheffield United 1 (McGoldrick 59) lost to Tottenham 3 (Aurier 5, Kane 40, Ndomble 62).

Serie A: Napoli 6 (Insigne 5, 72-pen, Demme 36, Lozano 38, Zieliński 45, Politano 89) bt Fiorentina 0.

Saturday: Premier League: Fulham 0 lost to Chelsea 1 (Mount 78); Leicester 2 (Maddison 37, Barnes 90+5) bt Southampton 0.

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim 0 drew with Arminia Bielefeld 0; Cologne 0 drew with Hertha Berlin 0; Werder Bremen 2 (Gebre Selassie 84, Agu 87) bt Augsburg 0; VfB Stuttgart 2 (Gonzalez 58, Wamangituka 90+6-pen) drew with Borussia M’Gladbach 2 (Stindl 35-pen, Zakaria 61).

Serie A: Bologna 1 (Orsolini 19-pen) bt Hellas Verona 0; Torino 0 drew with Spezia 0; Sampdoria 2 (Candreva 67-pen, Torregrossa 81) bt Udinese 1 (De Paul 55).