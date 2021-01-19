Premier League | Inter trumps Juventus, in joint-lead

Man of the moment: It was an outing to remember for Nicolo Barella, left, against Juventus on Sunday

ROME

19 January 2021 03:18 IST

Man. City goes to second place in the Premier League

Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella scored one goal and set up another to help secure a 2-0 ‘Derby of Italy’ victory over champion Juventus and send his side joint-top of Serie A while putting a major dent in the Turin side’s title hopes.

Arturo Vidal scored his first league goal for Inter when he headed in an inviting Barella cross after 12 minutes. Antonio Conte’s side grabbed a deserved second after the break when Barella raced onto a long Alessandro Bastoni pass and finished clinically into the top corner.

Conte’s first win

It was Conte’s first Serie A win on his fourth attempt against the club he previously represented as a player and coach.

, and the result left Inter level on 40 points with AC Milan, which was due to visit Cagliari on Monday

Juventus has a game in hand over Inter but is fifth with 33 points, leaving Andrea Pirlo’s side with a lot of ground to make up in its quest for a 10th consecutive Serie A title.

In the Premier League, Manchester City steamed into second place with defender John Stones scoring an unlikely double in a 4-0 demolition of visiting Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Match to remember

Stones, closing in on 100 Premier League appearances for City, headed his first league goal for the club after a sublime cross by Kevin de Bruyne in the 26th minute.

Ilkay Gundogan curled in a delightful second goal 11 minutes after the interval before Stones was in the right place to fire home a loose ball in the 68th minute. Raheem Stirling crowned a superb second-half City display with an unstoppable free kick into the top corner late on.

City has 35 points from 17 games and is ahead of Leicester City on goal difference with Liverpool fourth on 34 points.

The results: Premier League: Manchester City 4 (Stones 26, 68; Gundogan 56, Sterling 88) bt Crystal Palace 0.

Serie A: Inter Milan 2 (Vidal 12, Barella 52) bt Juventus 0; Sassuolo 1 (Djuricic 90+4-pen) drew with Parma 1 (Kucka 37); Crotone 4 (Glik 5-og, Tochukwu Nwankwo 29, 54, Vulic 65) bt Benevento 1 (Falque 82); Atalanta 0 drew with Genoa 0.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 2 (Lewandowski 7, Mueller 74) bt Freiburg 1 (Petersen 62); Eintracht Frankfurt 3 (Silva 28, Jovic 72, 90) bt Schalke 1 (Hoppe 29).