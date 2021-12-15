Premier League | De Bruyne leads Manchester City’s romp over Leeds

London

Manchester City powered four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a 7-0 rout of Leeds just hours after clubs were given strict new measures to curb the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday. De Bruyne delivered an imperious display including two goals on his first league start since November 6 after the Belgian star recovered from a bout of Covid-19.

Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were also on target as Pep Guardiola’s side ran riot at the Etihad.

Meanwhile, with four wins now in six games as manager, Steven Gerrard is transforming Aston Villa’s fortunes.

The former Liverpool captain’s latest success was getting the better of the manager he replaced at Villa last month as Dean Smith’s new team, Norwich, was beaten 2-0 on Tuesday.

While Norwich is in last place in the Premier League, Villa is up to ninth after the resurgence under Gerrard. Norwich is three points from safety approaching the midway point of the season after picking up only five points in Smith’s six matches.

Serge Gnabry scored a hat trick as Bayern Munich stretched its lead in the Bundesliga to nine points with a 5-0 hammering of Stuttgart.

Stuttgart stays 15th after a defeat which brought Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team back down to earth following a 2-0 upset win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

The results: Premier League: Manchester City 7 (Foden 8, Grealish 13, De Bruyne 32, 62, Mahrez 49, Stones 74, Ake 78) bt Leeds 0.

Norwich 0 lost to Aston Villa 2 (Ramsey 34, Watkins 87); Brentford vs Manchester United (postponed due to coronavirus).

Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart 0 lost to Bayern Munich 5 (Gnabry 40, 53, 74, Lewandowski 69, 72); VfL Wolfsburg 2 (Nmecha 8, Weghorst 51) lost to Cologne 3 (Modeste 34, 89, Uth 73).

Mainz 05 4 (Lee 19, Hack 41, Widmer 49, Boëtius 79) bt Hertha Berlin 0; Arminia Bielefeld 2 (Okugawa 51, Wimmer 69) bt VfL Bochum 0.