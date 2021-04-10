Premier League | Dallas helps Leeds stun Man City

Stuart Dallas.

Manchester

10 April 2021 23:19 IST

Fourth defeat of the season for Guardiola’s team

Manchester City suffered just a fourth Premier League defeat of the season as 10-man Leeds United shocked the runaway leader, thanks to Stuart Dallas’ double in a 2-1 win at the Etihad on Saturday.

Cooper sees red

Dallas opened the scoring three minutes before half-time, but hope of a famous win for Marcelo Bielsa’s men seemed to have disappeared when captain Liam Cooper was shown a straight red card in first-half stoppage time.

The visitors withstood a City bombardment until Ferran Torres equalised 14 minutes from time.

But Leeds still summoned the energy to pose a threat on the counter-attack and gained its reward when Dallas slotted below Ederson.

Bielsa’s first win in five meetings against Pep Guardiola propels Leeds to ninth in its first season back in the English top flight for 16 years.

City still enjoys a 14-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Imporant results: Premier League: Manchester City 1 (Torres 76) lost to Leeds 2 (Dallas 42, 90+1); Liverpool 2 (Salah 57, Alexander-Arnold 90+1) bt Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 43).

Manchester City 1 (Torres 76) Leeds 2 (Dallas 42, 90+1)

On Friday: Fulham 0 lost to Wolves 1 (Traore 90+2).

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 1 (Musiala 68) drew with Union Berlin 1 (Ingvartsen 86).

Werder Bremen 1 (Rashica 61-pen) RB Leipzig 4 (Olmo 23, Sorloth 32, 41, Sabitzer 63).