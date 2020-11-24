Premier League | Burnley posts first win of the season

Match-winner: Burnley’s Chris Wood fires in the goal that decided the contest against Crystal Palace.

LONDON

24 November 2020 22:13 IST

Wolves hold Southampton at home.

Burnley won for the first time in the Premier League this season as Chris Wood sealed a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace, while Southampton missed a chance to go third in its 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton on Monday.

Burnley, which had failed to win any of its first seven games in the joint worst start to a season in the club’s history, was the only Premier League team yet to score a home goal this term until New Zealand striker Wood put it ahead in the eighth minute.

That was enough to clinch a much-needed three points for Burnley, which climbed out of the relegation zone at the expense of Fulham.

At Molineux, Southampton took the lead in the 58th minute, with a touch of controversy about the goal.

Barge unpunished

Wolves were frustrated that Stuart Armstrong’s barge into Rayan Ait-Nouri went unpunished in the build-up before Che Adams sent a low cross to the unmarked Walcott, who slotted home from close-range.

It was the 31-year-old’s first goal for Southampton since rejoining it on loan from Everton in October.

But Pedro Neto came off the bench to equalise as fifth-placed Southampton had to settle for extending its unbeaten run to seven matches.

Athletic Bilbao comfortably defeated Real Betis 4-0 to move further away from the relegation zone in the Spanish league.

The result moved Athletic to eighth place. It was just two points above the relegation zone entering the match.

Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis also is in mid-table, though it has played one game more than Athletic.

Real Sociedad leads the league with 23 points, three more than second-placed Atletico Madrid, which has two games in hand.

The results:

Premier League: Burnley 1 (Wood 8) bt Crystal Palace 0; Wolves 1 (Neto 75) drew with Southampton 1 (Walcott 58).

LaLiga: Athletic Bilbao 4 (Victor Ruiz 9-og, Capa 33, Muniain 59, Berenguer 68) bt Real Betis 0.