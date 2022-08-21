Premier League: Arteta not getting carried away by Arsenal perfect start

A double from Martin Odegaard and a strike by William Saliba fired Arsenal to a 3-0 win over promoted Bournemouth

Reuters Bournemouth (United Kingdom)
August 21, 2022 16:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A brace from Martin Odegaard and a wonderful William Saliba goal sealed a 3-0 win against Bournemouth. | Photo Credit: Arsenal FC

Arsenal Football Club manager Mikel Arteta is not getting carried away with his side’s perfect start to the Premier League season and said they need to add more firepower to sustain this form and mount a serious challenge for the title.

ADVERTISEMENT

A double from Martin Odegaard and a strike by William Saliba fired Arsenal to a 3-0 win over promoted Bournemouth on August 21, the first time since 2004 they have opened the season with three successive victories.

Arteta was delighted with the start but added that top spot in the table counted for little this early in the season.

“It’s just three games, it doesn’t mean anything,” the Spaniard told reporters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“What it means is the team is playing really well, we won three games, we’re scoring goals, we’re keeping clean sheets, the team is playing and performing well, it’s competing really well.”

Arsenal signed striker Gabriel Jesus and left back Oleksandr Zinchenko in the close season and both have impressed, while defender Saliba has also shone following his return from a loan spell at French side Olympique de Marseille.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Arteta said they were still in the market for new players despite the squad’s strong showing in the opening weeks.

Also Read
‘All or Nothing: Arsenal’ review: Mikel Arteta is the rare saving grace

“We don’t like reacting obviously, we want to get the players that we believe will make a big impact in the team. If we can do that, we will try to do that,” he said.

“We know as well where we are short, where we have to add more firepower. And if we can do it, we will do it.”

Arsenal, who finished fifth last season, next face Fulham at home on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
soccer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app