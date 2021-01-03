Football

Premier League | Arsenal runs riot

A rare Kieran Tierney goal, a superb team effort finished by Bukayo Saka and a brace from Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal its third Premier League win in a row as it beat West Bromwich Albion 4-0 in snowy conditions on Saturday. The win lifts Arsenal to 11th place on 23 points, six points off the European places.

The results: Premier League: Newcastle 1 (Carroll 82) lsot to Leicester (Maddison 55, Tielemans 72).

LaLiga: Athletic Club 1 (Muniain 25) bt Elche 0.

Serie A: Inter Milan 6 (Lautaro Martínez 20, 57, 78, Marrone 31-og, Lukaku 64, Hakimi 87) bt Crotone 2 (Zanellato 12, Golemic 36-pen)

Saturday: Premier League: Crystal Palace 2 (Schlupp 4, Eze 45+5) bt Sheffield United 0; Brighton 3 (Connolly 13, Maupay 46-pen, Dunk 70) drew with Wolves 3 (Saiss 19, Burn 34-og, Neves 44-pen); West Brom 0 lost to Arsenal 4 (Tierney 23, Saka 28, Lacazette 60, 64).

LaLiga: Real Betis 1(Canales 53-pen) drew with Sevilla 1 (Suso 48); Getafe 0 lost to Real Valladolid 1 (Weissman 37); Real Madrid 2 (Vazquez 6, Asensio 53) bt Celta Vigo 0.

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen 0 lost to Union Berlin 2 (Becker 12, Awoniyi 28); Arminia Bielefeld 0 lost to Borussia M’Gladbach 1 (Embolo 58); Cologne 0 lost to Augsburg 1 (Iago 77); Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Younes 22, Tapsoba 54-og) bt Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Amiri 10); Hoffenheim 1 (Bebou 58) lost to Freiburg 3 (Santamaria 7, Grifo 34-pen, Adams 42-og); Hertha Berlin 3 (Guendouzi 36, Cordoba 52, Piatek 80) bt Schalke 0; Stuttgart 0 lost to RB Leipzig 1 (Olmo 67).

