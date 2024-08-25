Premier League: Arsenal gain revenge over Aston Villa with 2-0 victory at Villa Park

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League, avenging their defeats from last season, which had severely impacted their League title hopes, as reported by Sky Sports.

The match saw Arsenal overturn the challenge posed by Unai Emery's team in a game marked by dramatic saves and missed opportunities. Villa, who had beaten Arsenal twice last season, once in a fixture that effectively ended the Gunners' title aspirations, looked poised to cause another upset.

During a gripping second half, Aston Villa came close to taking the lead multiple times. Ollie Watkins missed two clear chances, the first of which he shot wide despite being in a favourable position. In another pivotal moment, a stunning save by Arsenal's new goalkeeper, David Raya, denied Watkins' close-range header.

The momentum of the game shifted dramatically when Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard scored with his first touch.

His goal, following a precise cut-back from Bukayo Saka, came against the run of play and tipped the balance in favour of the visitors. Just minutes later, Arsenal doubled their lead. Saka was again instrumental, setting up Thomas Partey, whose low strike from the edge of the box found the back of the net past Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Arsenal's defense stood firm against Villa's attempts to fight back.

David Raya and William Saliba delivered outstanding performances, with Raya's reflexes and a crucial tackle by Saliba helping to keep Aston Villa at bay. Villa's efforts were ultimately in vain, as Arsenal held on to secure a crucial victory. This win means Arsenal maintain their perfect start to the new Premier League season, having previously defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening match.

Mikel Arteta's side now sits level on points with reigning champions Manchester City and Brighton, while Aston Villa's inconsistent form sees them positioned in 12th place.

In other Premier League action, Erling Haaland scored his 23rd career hat-trick, helping Manchester City overturn an early deficit and defeat Ipswich Town 4-1.Brighton also celebrated a dramatic victory, with Joao Pedro's injury-time header securing a 2-1 win over Manchester United in Fabian Hurzeler's first home game as Brighton manager.

