Premier League announces 2022-23 season fixtures

Phil Foden of Manchester City controls the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium. The English champions begin the new season with an away fixture to West Ham. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In the Premier League opening week, Manchester City travel to West Ham, Liverpool play newly-promoted Fulham, Chelsea take on Everton, London derby for Arsenal at Crystal Palace and Manchester United play Brighton

Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to West Ham United, while the season will kick off with a London derby for the second year in a row as Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

Liverpool, who finished second last season, will travel to newly-promoted Fulham, and Nottingham Forest will play at Newcastle United to mark their return to the Premier League after 23 years.

The first meeting between Manchester City and Liverpool is scheduled for the middle of October at Anfield, two weeks after City hosts Manchester United.

Erling Haaland to Manchester City is the headline signing in the league so far this offseason after joining from Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old striker’s first competitive home game for City should be at home to Bournemouth in the second round.

Chelsea will kick off their season under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital by playing away to Everton, while Bournemouth will host Aston Villa in their first game in the top flight after earning promotion.

Manchester United, under new manager Erik ten Hag, will begin their campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur will host Southampton.

The season will begin on August 5 and conclude on May 28.

There will be a mid-season break after November 12 to accommodate the World Cup, which runs from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar. The league will resume on Boxing Day.