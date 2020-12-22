Premier League | Abraham helps Chelsea sink West Ham

Burnley defeats Wolves, climbs out of relegation zone

Tammy Abraham hit a quickfire late double on Monday as Chelsea beat West Ham 3-0 to reignite its Premier League challenge after consecutive defeats.

The Hammers proved tricky opponents at an empty Stamford Bridge, but lacked the firepower to hurt Frank Lampard’s men, who led early through Thiago Silva’s bullet header.

Moves to fifth

Chelsea enjoyed a strong start to the season before losses to Everton and Wolves checked its progress but the victory at the London Stadium lifts it to fifth spot.

Champion Liverpool has opened up a five-point gap at the top of the table but behind it, just seven points separate second-placed Leicester from 11th-placed Wolves.

West Ham had the ball in the net in the seventh minute after a cleverly worked free-kick, but Declan Rice was denied by the off-side flag after an impressive finish from a tight angle.

Three minutes later Chelsea was in front when Silva powered home a header from Mason Mount’s corner.

The Brazilian found the net from close range after a well-timed run, leaving West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski rooted to the spot.

Timo Werner had a golden chance to double the lead in the closing minutes of the first period, but got the ball caught under his feet and Fabianski saved comfortably.

David Moyes’ team made life uncomfortable for the home side after the break but did not make the most of its regular forays despite the introduction of forward Said Benrahma.

It was made to pay when Abraham, back in the starting XI, doubled Chelsea’s lead with 12 minutes to go, settling its nerves and ending his own drought. Two minutes later Chelsea was 3-0 up when Abraham fired home from a tight angle.

Earlier, Burnley beat Wolves 2-1 to climb out of the Premier League’s relegation zone, thanks to goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.

The results: Chelsea 3 (Silva 10, Abraham 78, 80) bt West Ham 0; Burnley 2 (Barnes 35, Wood 51) bt Wolves 1 (Silva 89-pen).