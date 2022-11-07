Premier League 2022/23 | Southampton sack Hasenhüttl with the club in relegation zone

Southampton football club parted ways with Austrian football manager Ralph Hasenhüttl after a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday

Reuters
November 07, 2022 16:09 IST

Ralph Hasenhüttl pictured during Southampton’s home defeat by Newcastle on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Southampton football club sacked manager Ralph Hasenhüttl on Monday after a poor start to the Premier League season that has left them in 18th place after six defeats in their last nine games.

"Mr. Hasenhüttl departs having made a significant contribution to the club," Southampton football club said in a statement. "However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

Sunday's dismal display in their 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle United left Southampton football club languishing in the relegation zone after only three wins from 14 league games so far.

After four straight defeats, Southampton football club strung together a three-match unbeaten run before losing to Crystal Palace last weekend and needed to bounce back against Newcastle, but they were clearly second-best throughout the contest.

Scoring goals had also been a problem for Mr. Hasenhüttl’s Southampton football club this season, with their profligacy on display yet again against Newcastle, where the Austrian manager looked exasperated on the touchline and was left ruing missed opportunities.

Southampton football club has netted only 12 times in 14 matches. Only Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, both also in the relegation zone, as well as 16th-placed Everton have scored fewer goals so far.

