Premier League 2022/23 | Kane scores, Tottenham rallies for a 2-2 draw with Brentford

December 26, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

The match was the first in the Premier League in more than a month because of the Qatar World Cup break

AP

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford Community Stadium on December 26, 2022, in Brentford, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Harry Kane returned to the Premier League and scored a goal to help Tottenham come back from a two-goal deficit in a 2-2 draw with Brentford on Monday.

Kane, who missed a penalty in the World Cup quarterfinal loss to France two weeks ago, scored in the 65th minute. He headed in a cross from Clement Lenglet for his Premier League record 10th goal for Tottenham on Boxing Day, a traditional day of playing in England on the day after Christmas.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised six minutes later for Tottenham. Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney scored for Brentford.

It was the sixth game in a row in which Tottenham had fallen behind.

The match was the first in the Premier League in more than a month because of the long break for the World Cup in Qatar.

