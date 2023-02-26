Premier League 2022/23 | Haaland breaks another record as City keeps pace with Arsenal

February 26, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:43 am IST - New Delhi

Erling Haaland has already taken one of Sergio Aguero's scoring records for Manchester City.

At this rate, surely more will fall.

With one of City's goals in a routine 4-1 win at Bournemouth on Saturday, Haaland made it 27 for the season in the English Premier League. That's more than any player has scored in a single campaign for City since the league started in 1992.

Aguero had the previous highest total of 26 in 2014-15, part of his record all-time haul of 260 for City in all competitions.

The scary thing about Haaland is that he still has 13 matches remaining in the league. He is closing in on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's record haul of 32 in a 38-game season as well as the 34 of Andy Cole and Alan Shearer — achieved back when there were 42 games per season.

Haaland won't score many easier goals than his finish from three meters at Vitality Stadium that helped City ease to a win to keep on the shoulder of Arsenal in the title race.

There was more movement at the bottom of the standings, with victories for Leeds and West Ham lifting both teams out of the relegation zone and dropping Everton and Bournemouth into it.

Haaland scored either side of Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden, with an own-goal by Chris Mepham wrapping up the scoring for City against Bournemouth.

It is six consecutive matches without a clean sheet for Pep Guardiola's team, however, after Jefferson Lerma's 83rd-minute strike for the hosts.

Arsenal earlier won at Leicester 1-0, a result that was more resounding than the scoreline suggested.

Arsenal stayed two points clear of second-placed City with a game to spare.

Liverpool held

After conceding five goals to Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek, Liverpool at least tightened up at the back in a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp's team was short of attacking inspiration, however, with Darwin Nunez out injured. Mohamed Salah curled a shot against the crossbar in a game of few real chances at Selhurst Park.

