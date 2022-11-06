Premier League 2022/23 | Gabriel’s goal at Chelsea sends Arsenal back to the top

Mikel Arteta's side pressed hard and produced classic Tiki-Take moments so that Chelsea were squeezed into their own half at Stamford Bridge

Reuters London
November 06, 2022 20:41 IST

Arsenal players celebrate a high-charged London Derby victory against Chelsea on November 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@Arsenal

A 63rd-minute toe-poke on the goal line by Brazilian defender Gabriel earned Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and lifted them back to the top of the Premier League.

Gabriel, lurking at the far post, got on the end of a Bukayo Saka corner that flew past a line of Chelsea defenders.

The deserved victory in a highly-charged London derby sent Arsenal two points clear of Manchester City on 34 points and left a second-best Blues side languishing in seventh, 13 points behind.

Mikel Arteta's side pressed hard and moved the ball at pace so that Chelsea were often squeezed into their own half.

But despite their superiority, Arsenal was profligate in front of goal, with Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Ben White missing chances against Graham Potter's side.

But they enjoyed 56% possession and had 14 shots to Chelsea's five.

Chelsea's best efforts came on the counter-attack but they could produce only half-chances for Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea has earned just two points from their last four league matches and has lost two in succession after last week's 4-1 drubbing by Graham Potter's former side Brighton & Hove Albion.

