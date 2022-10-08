Portugal loses injured winger Pedro Neto from World Cup plan

Portugal has lost Pedro Neto from its World Cup plans

AP WOLVERHAMPTON (England)
October 08, 2022 02:43 IST

Pedro Neto. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Portugal lost Pedro Neto from its World Cup plans Friday when his club Wolverhampton said the 22-year-old winger needs ankle surgery.

Wolves said Neto damaged ligaments in a Premier League game against West Ham last weekend.

“Following further evaluation and a specialist opinion this week, it is planned for him to undergo surgery,” the club said. “This means that, unfortunately, he will not be fit for the upcoming World Cup.”

Neto played in two World Cup qualifying games last year for Portugal, after scoring on his debut in a November 2020 friendly against Andorra.

Portugal is in Group H at the World Cup in Qatar. The 2016 European champion starts on November 24 against Ghana, then plays Uruguay and South Korea.

