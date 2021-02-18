Champions League | Porto waylays a lacklustre Juventus

Prolific Haaland powers Dortmund to an away win over Sevilla

Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega propelled Porto to its first ever victory over Juventus in the Champions League after it secured a 2-1 win over the Italian champion in the first leg of their last 16 tie on Wednesday.

On a night when very little went Juventus’s way, Federico Chiesa’s late strike at least handed it a lifeline going into the return leg in Turin on March 9.

Sloppy back pass

Taremi pounced on a sloppy back pass after 63 seconds to fire in the opener that left Juventus rattled as it failed to create any meaningful chances before halftime.

Things got worse for Andrea Pirlo’s side when Marega blasted in Porto’s second 19 seconds into the second half.

Juventus eventually mustered a response when Chiesa fired home a precious away goal with eight minutes remaining, but it was not enough to stop the 2004 champion from celebrating its first victory over the Italian club at the sixth attempt.

Chiesa’s strike ended Porto’s run of five consecutive clean sheets in the competition and leaves the tie wide open ahead of the return leg.

The goal made Chiesa the first Juventus player other than Cristiano Ronaldo to score a knockout stage goal in Champions League since Blaise Matuidi in April 2018.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland continued his prolific run in the Champions League by scoring twice as his side came from behind to earn a 3-2 win at Sevilla in a last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

The results: FC Porto 2 (Taremi 2, Marega 46) bt Juventus 1 (Chiesa 82); Sevilla 2 (Fernandez Saez 7, De Jong 84) lost to Borussia Dortmund 3 (Dahoud 19, Haaland 27, 43).