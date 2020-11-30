Football

Police begin probe into Maradona’s death

Dr. Leopoldo Luque with Maradona.   | Photo Credit: -

Police began investigation for involuntary manslaughter against Diego Maradona's personal doctor on Sunday, four days after the Argentina football legend died following a heart attack, prosecutors in San Isidro said.

Police raided Leopoldo Luque's surgery and home in search of possible evidence pointing to negligence, according to television images.

The probe was triggered by concerns raised by three of Maradona's daughters Dalma, Gianinna and Jana over the treatment he received for his heart condition at his home in Tigre, north of Buenos Aires, judicial sources said.

Dr. Luque said he did “everything he could, up to the impossible” and considered himself a “friend” of Maradona and saw him “as a father, not as a patient”.

“I am a neurosurgeon,” said Luque. “I am the person who has been taking care of him. I'm proud of everything I've done. I have nothing to hide. I am at the disposal of justice.”

