PL 2022/23 | Gallagher breaks Palace hearts to earn Chelsea 2-1 win

Palace were incensed that referee Kavanagh gave Chelsea defender Thiago Silva only a yellow card for denying Jordan Ayew a run on goal by handling a few minutes before Silva set up Aubameyang for the equaliser

Reuters LONDON
October 01, 2022 22:00 IST

Conor Gallagher sealed a last-gasp comeback 2-1 win for Chelsea at Crystal Palace on Saturday, sinking the club he played for on loan last season. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC

Conor Gallagher sealed a last-gasp comeback 2-1 win for Chelsea at Crystal Palace on Saturday, sinking the club he played for on loan last season with a glorious curling shot in coach Graham Potter's first Premier League game in charge of the Blues.

Gallagher – given a warm reception by the home fans in the pre-match warm-up – received a ball from fellow substitute Christian Pulisic, created a yard of space for himself and then bent the ball around Vicente Guaita in the Palace goal.

Earlier, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang had seized on a headed pass by Thiago Silva to score his first goal for Chelsea in the 38th minute and level the match after Odsonne Edouard had given the Eagles the lead in the seventh minute.

Palace were incensed that referee Chris Kavanagh had given Silva only a yellow card for denying Jordan Ayew a run on goal by handling a few minutes before the Brazilian set up Aubameyang for his goal.

Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne was injured as he challenged Silva and manager Patrick Vieira was shown a yellow card for remonstrating with Kavanagh over his decision not to give Silva a red card.

The result kept Potter's men eight points adrift of league leaders Arsenal but with a game in hand, underscoring the challenge he faces after replacing Thomas Tuchel a month ago.

