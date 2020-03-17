P.K. Banerjee remains critical, says his family

The condition of legendary Indian footballer and two-time Olympian P.K. Banerjee, who is on life support since March 2, has deteriorated, family sources said on Monday.

“He is very critical at the moment,” a family source said.

Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas visited the ailing former India captain at the nursing home.

Suffering from respiratory problem due to pneumonia and with underlying history of Parkinson’s disease and dementia and heart problem, the 83-year-old has been on pacemaker.