P.K. Banerjee remains critical, says his family

P.K. Banerjee.

P.K. Banerjee.   | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas visited the ailing former India captain at the nursing home.

The condition of legendary Indian footballer and two-time Olympian P.K. Banerjee, who is on life support since March 2, has deteriorated, family sources said on Monday.

“He is very critical at the moment,” a family source said.

Suffering from respiratory problem due to pneumonia and with underlying history of Parkinson’s disease and dementia and heart problem, the 83-year-old has been on pacemaker.

