PK Banerjee on ventilator

PRESS TRUST OF INDIA KOLKATA 03 March 2020 04:48 IST
Updated: 02 March 2020 22:25 IST

Legendary footballer and 1962 Asian Games gold medallist 83-year-old P.K. Banerjee, who has been battling a chest infection for the last one month, was put on ventilator and his condition is said to be critical. The hospital issued a statement, saying that there had been a sudden deterioration in his health condition.

Banerjee led India in the 1960 Rome Olympics where he scored the equaliser against a formidable French team in a 1-1 draw. Before that Banerjee represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played a key role in the 4-2 quarterfinal win over Australia. Banerjee’s contribution to Indian football was recognised by FIFA which awarded him the Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.

