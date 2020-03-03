Football

PK Banerjee on ventilator

Legendary footballer and 1962 Asian Games gold medallist 83-year-old P.K. Banerjee, who has been battling a chest infection for the last one month, was put on ventilator and his condition is said to be critical. The hospital issued a statement, saying that there had been a sudden deterioration in his health condition.

Banerjee led India in the 1960 Rome Olympics where he scored the equaliser against a formidable French team in a 1-1 draw. Before that Banerjee represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played a key role in the 4-2 quarterfinal win over Australia. Banerjee’s contribution to Indian football was recognised by FIFA which awarded him the Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 4:48:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/pk-banerjee-on-ventilator/article30965670.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY