Philippe Coutinho to join Bayern Munich on loan

Barcelona's record signing Philippe Coutinho is set to move to Bayern Munich on loan for the remainder of the season, the Spanish champions said on Friday.
The Brazil midfielder travelled with Barca to their opening La Liga game of the season against Athletic Bilbao but was left out of the matchday squad.
“We can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over the loan of Coutinho,” director of institutional relations Guillermo Amor told reporters.
Coutinho, 27, joined Barca from Liverpool in January 2018 for a club record fee of €120 million ($133 million) plus €45 million in variables.
The Brazilian played 76 games for the Catalans in all competitions, scoring 21 goals, but struggled to dovetail with his fellow attackers and has not had the intended impact on the team, despite winning two consecutive La Liga titles.
