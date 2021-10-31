Pele remembers fellow legend Diego Maradona

Brazilian football great Pele remembered fellow legend late Diego Maradona as the mercurial Argentine was recalled all around the world on his 61st birth anniversary on Saturday.

Three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele took to Instagram and wrote: “God gave him the genius. The world gave him its love. Today is Diego’s Birthday. Forever, on this day, anyone who loves football will remember what he used to do with the ball.

“As for me, personally, I have the chance to fondly remember the beautiful friendship we had.

“These memories are a real gift.”

Pele and Maradona had often vied for the title of best footballer in history.

The Brazilian and Argentine were jointly named best player of the 20th century by FIFA in 2000.