Pele leaves intensive care

Sao Paulo

15 September 2021 22:48 IST

Retired Brazilian soccer star Pele was moved out of intensive care as he continues to recover from surgery to remove a tumour from his colon.

The 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was in good clinical condition and will remain “from now on recovering in his room” at Albert Einstein Hospital, the Sao Paulo facility said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pelé said he is ready “to play 90 minutes, plus extra time” after leaving intensive care.

Advertising

Advertising

“Don’t think for a minute that I haven’t read the thousands of loving messages I’ve received around here,” Pelé wrote on Instagram.