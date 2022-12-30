ADVERTISEMENT

Pelé's career in numbers

December 30, 2022 05:42 am | Updated 08:18 am IST

Pelé died on Thursday at the age of 82

Reuters

Brazil’s Pele celebrates after scoring the opening goal in Brazil’s final match against Italy at the 1970 FIFA World Cup. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Factbox on the career statistics of former Brazil forward Pelé, who has died at the age of 82:

* Won three World Cup titles with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970 - the only player to have won the showpiece tournament three times.

* Became the youngest-ever player to win the World Cup trophy at 17, a record that still stands.

* Scored 757 goals in 812 official matches for club and country, a record that stood for decades until Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo eclipsed his tally.

* Brazil's football association (CBF) and Santos say Pelé scored a total of 1,283 goals in 1,367 matches while FIFA puts the figure at 1,281 goals in 1,366 games. Other sources give varying figures depending on the types of games included.

* Netted 77 goals in 92 official matches for Brazil - the country's all-time leading goal scorer, alongside Neymar, who netted his 77th goal in the 2022 World Cup.

* Scored 12 goals in World Cups.

* Registered six assists at Mexico 1970 - a record for one World Cup.

* Scored 92 hat-tricks across official and unofficial games.

* Scored 127 goals for Santos in 1959, thought to be the most goals scored by a club player in one calendar year.

* Finished as Santos' top scorer with 643 goals in 659 competitive matches.

* Won Brazil's Serie A six times with Santos (1961-1965 and 1968).

* Led Santos to two Copa Libertadores titles (1962 and 1963).

