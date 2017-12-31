Paulo Dybala must ignore Messi- Ronaldo comparisons: Allegri

Paulo Dybala should avoid worrying about comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo if he wants to become the best player in the world, said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Argentine — linked with a possible move to Manchester United — has not hit the heights of last season.

Dybala had been on the bench in the previous three games but started on Saturday and ensured the six-time defending Serie A champion won for the first time in Verona since 2001.

“It’s important that Paulo found the net again,” said Allegri.

“After the goal, he started to play better, as he was in a delicate moment where things weren’t quite going his way.

“Psychology is everything in football and confidence is key. You have to be focused and determined. I think the only advice for Paulo is to think just about his football and his journey, not worrying about comparisons with players like Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

“In the next three years he will be, together with Neymar, the most important player in the world. Today there are Messi and Ronaldo and it is difficult, but his path is that he has to improve physically, technically and mentally.”