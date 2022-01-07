Pandita puts JFC in third spot

Jamshedpur FC returned to the top four, thanks to Ishan Pandita’s stoppage-time goal, as it overcame NorthEast United FC’s challenge 3-2 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

In the fourth minute, V. Suhair’s pass after a run in the midfield found Deshorn Brown, who beat his marker Peter Hartley first and then the JFC ’keeper Pawan Kumar.

Jordan Murray made amends for a miss in the first half, heading home in the 44th minute off a Greg Stewart free kick.

JFC doubled its lead in the 56th when Boris Singh, after getting the ball from a Provat Lakra deflection off a Murray cross, left the Highlanders’ defence completely exposed.

Brown dribbled past Pawan to make it 2-2 in the first minute of stoppage time when Pandita, the super sub, who had come in for Murray, received the ball from fellow substitute Alex Lima to net the winner.

JFC is third in the table with 16 points from 10 games, level with leader HFC and MCFC (nine matches). NEUFC remained second from bottom with eight points from 10 matches.

The result: Jamshedpur FC 3 (Murray 44, Boris 56, Pandita 90+2) bt NorthEast United FC 2 (Brown 4 & 90).

Today’s match: SCEB vs MCFC.