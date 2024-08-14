GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palmer wants to 'bring trophies' to Chelsea after signing extension

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer signs two-year contract extension, with an aim for continued success and trophies with the club

Published - August 14, 2024 11:35 pm IST - London

AFP
England’s Cole Palmer looks dejected as he walks past the trophy after the match on July 14, 2024.

England’s Cole Palmer looks dejected as he walks past the trophy after the match on July 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England forward Cole Palmer has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea, the Premier League club announced Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

The 22-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City in a £42.5 million ($54.7 million, 49.7 million euros) deal September 2023, has committed himself to the London side until June 2033.

"I'm delighted to sign this new deal," Cole Palmer told Chelsea's official website.

"I achieved a lot in my first season here, and hopefully I can continue to experience great things at this club, both on a personal level and in terms of bringing success and trophies to Chelsea."

Palmer had a superb campaign last season, scoring 22 Premier League goals and was then a member of the England squad that reached the final of Euro 2024, where he scored an equaliser after coming off the bench in a loss to Spain.

He was also named the Premier League young player of the year, with his goal tally including league hat-tricks in successive games at Stamford Bridge against Manchester United and Everton.

Chelsea, who finished sixth in the table last season, begin the new Premier League campaign at home to champions Manchester City on Sunday (August 11, 2024).

