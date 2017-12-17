Ozil’s stunning volley sinks Newcastle

A stunning strike from Mesut Ozil’s fired Arsenal to a 1-0 victory against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday while Chelsea kept its faint Premier League title hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Southampton.

It was Arsenal’s first win in four league games, and it boost its bid to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish.

Heavily linked with a move to Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the season, Ozil showcased his talents for any interested clubs when he put Arsenal ahead in the 23rd minute.

After an Alexis Sanchez shot deflected into Ozil’s path, the German midfielder smashed a superb volley past Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot from the edge of the area for his third goal of the season.

Newcastle’s eighth defeat in its last nine league games leaves Rafael Benitez’s side mired in relegation trouble.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea sealed its second successive win to move within 11 points of City and draw level on points with second-placed Manchester United.

After a tame opening from the champion, which satarted with star striker Alvaro Morata on the bench following a back injury, Antonio Conte’s side finally opened the scoring in first-half stoppage-time.

Marcos Alonso provided the breakthrough, the Spanish wing-back curling a free-kick past flat-footed Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster from 35 yards.

Chelsea has won eight of its last 10 league matches, but City remains out of reach for now.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Glenn Murray missed a penalty in his team’s 0-0 draw against high-flying Burnley at the Amex Stadium. Murray won a first-half penalty when he was fouled by James Tarkowski, but the Brighton forward couldn’t take advantage as he blazed the spot-kick high over the crossbar.

Huddersfield Town thrashed 10-man Watford 4-1 to record its first away win since the opening day of the season.

Christian Benteke put his penalty misery behind him to inspire Crystal Palace to its first away win of the season as 10-man Leicester City was beaten 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

The results: EPL: Leicester 0 lost to Crystal Palace 3 (Benteke 19, Zaha 40, Sako 90+4); Arsenal 1 (Ozil 23) bt Newcastle 0; Chelsea 1 (Alonso 45+3) bt Southampton 0; Brighton 0 drew with Burnley 0; Watford 1 (Doucoure 68) lost to Huddersfield 4 (Kachunga 6, Mooy 23, 89-pen, Depoitre 50).

La Liga: Athletic Bilbao drew with Real Sociedad 0.

Bundesliga: Cologne 1 (Clemens 67) bt Wolfsburg 0; Werder Bremen 2 (Bargfrede 2, Belfodil 17) drew with Mainz 2 (Quaison 70, Frei 90+3); Frankfurt 2 (Jovic 2, Haller 66) drew with Schalke 2 (Embolo 82, Naldo 90+5); Augsburg 3 (Finnbogason 1, 90+1, 90+3) drew with Freiburg 3 (Guenter 20, Petersen 48, 65); Stuttgart 0 lost to Bayern Munich 1 (Mueller 79).

Serie A: Inter Milan 1 (Icardi 15) lost to Udinese 3 (Lasagna 14, De Paul 61-pen, Barak 77).