Our collective dream is to do well, says captain Ashalata

29 October 2021 22:42 IST

Indian women not perturbed at being grouped with China, Chinese Taipei and Iran

The Indian women’s football team is not unduly perturbed after it was drawn with China, Chinese Taipei and Iran in next year’s AFC Asian Cup at home as it has beaten two sides in the group recently.

India is the third-ranked side in the four-team Group-A at 57th spot in the FIFA chart after the draws were held in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. China is the highest ranked team at 17th while Chinese Taipei is ranked 40 and Iran 72.

But India has beaten Chinese Taipei 1-0 in an international friendly match in Bahrain earlier this month. The team had also beaten Iran by the same margin during the Hero Gold Cup in Bhubaneswar in 2019.

“Every one of us had our own predictions (while watching the draw live). I had also predicted Iran, because I have so much respect for them, and we did get them in our group right at the start,” team captain Ashalata Devi said.

“Not only are they (Iran) a very good side, but just the determination of all the women in their team to go out there and play football against all the odds is something that still gives me goosebumps.”

The women’s Asian showpiece will be held from January 20 to February 6 in two venues in Mumbai and one in Pune.

India plays Iran on January 20 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in its first group match. It faces Chinese Taipei (D.Y. Patil) on January 23 and China (Mumbai Football Arena) on January 26.

“We have a collective dream, and that is to do well in the Asian Cup. We only have a few months left now, and seeing the draw live was a huge motivating factor for us all,” Ashalata added.

Midfielder Sanju Yadav said despite the recent wins against Chinese Taipei and Iran, the team will have to start from scratch at the Asian showpiece event.

“We’ve got equal respect for all teams. Yes, we have beaten Iran and Chinese Taipei, but that’s all in the past. Nobody will give an inch in the Asian Cup, and we have to fight for every little bit that we get,” Sanju said.

Winger Dangmei Grace said, “We were all excited about the draw, and now is the time to focus on the job ahead.”

Some of the national team players have joined Gokulam Kerala FC in their preparation for the pilot edition of the AFC Women’s Club Championship in Jordan next month.