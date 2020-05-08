Football

Only four foreigners in ISL, I-League

The Technical Committee of the All India Football Federation on Friday recommended the implementation of the continental body’s rule on fielding foreign players in a domestic match from next year, reducing the number to four from five, a decision which is in line with national team coach’s thinking.

India head coach Igor Stimac had in March expressed unhappiness at the number of foreign players featuring in a match in Indian Super League and I-League.

The AIFF’s Technical Committee met on Friday via video conference and took the decision to recommend the 3+1 (three non-Asians and one Asian) rule.

