Olympiakos dumps out Arsenal

United cruises; Inter advances behind closed doors

Youssef El-Arabi scored in the last minute of extra-time as Olympiakos knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League on Thursday on a night when four former European champions were eliminated.

Ajax, Celtic, Benfica and Porto went out but Manchester United hardly broke sweat after Simon Deli of Brugge conceded a penalty and earned a red card in the 23rd minute at Old Trafford.

Inter Milan booked its ticket with a 2-1 win on the night and 4-1 on aggregate over Bulgarian club Ludogorets to deafening silence and a surreal atmosphere behind closed doors of its San Siro Stadium.

The results (round of 32, second leg): Espanyol 3 (Calleri 16, 57-pen 90+1) bt Wolves 2 (Traore 22, Doherty 79). Wolves win 6-3 on aggregate.

Inter Milan 2 (Biraghi 32, Lukaku 45+4) bt Ludogorets 1 (Cauly Souza 26). Inter wins 4-1 on aggregate.

Manchester United 5 (Bruno Fernandes 27-pen, Ighalo 34, McTominay 41, Fred 82, 90+3) bt Club Brugge 0. United wins 6-1 on aggregate.

Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 113) lost to Olympiakos 2 (Cisse 53, El Arabi 120). 2-2 aggregate. Olympiakos wins on away goals.

Ajax 2 (Pereira 10, Olivera 64-og) bt Getafe 1 (Mata 5). Getafe wins 3-2 on aggregate.

