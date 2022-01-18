ISL | Odisha FC beat NorthEast United

18 January 2022 23:01 IST

The Indian Super League returned to action after a brief hiatus as Odisha beat NorthEast United at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, moving awfully close to top-four in the league.

NorthEast United had a further debilitated forwardline with Deshorn Brown, its highest goalscorer, and Rochharzela, both ruled out, and Marcelinho, its recent signing, unavailable.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, looked hungry to get back to winning ways under new management. And it did.

In the 17th minute, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, making his second start for OFC, scored from a tap-in, as Aridai Suarez delivered the ball on a plate from the left — his first goal in three years.

Five minutes later, Javier Hernandez floated a ball in for Aridai Suarez from the right, as the latter shuffled to his right and shot, giving OFC a comfortable margin before the half-an-hour mark.

The result: NorthEast United 0 lost to Odisha FC 2 (Daniel 17, Aridai 22).

Wednesday’s match: FC Goa vs SC East Bengal.