Odisha shares honours with ATK

Odisha FC and ATK played out a goalless draw in the fifth round of their Indian Super League match at the Balewadi Stadium on Sunday.

Playing at its temporary home, Odisha dominated the early exchanges but failed to create a clear-cut scoring chance.

ATK came close to finding the net in the second half through substitute Jobby Justin but his header was cleared off the line by Nandhakumar Sekar.

The result took ATK to the top of the table with 10 points while Odisha remained sixth with five points in five games.