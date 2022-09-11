Odisha seeks complete FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup preparations by September end

The Kalinga Stadium will host FIFA’s U-17 World Cup’s three pool matches of India on October 11, 14 and 17

PTI Bhubaneswar
September 10, 2022 20:36 IST

A file photo of Kalinga Stadium. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Odisha government directed officials on Friday to complete all preparations by this month for Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup at Kalinga Stadium.

The prestigious tournament will be held in Bhubaneswar, Margao in Goa, and Navi Mumbai from October 11-30. The Kalinga Stadium will host three pool matches of India on October 11, 14 and 17.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra held a high-level meeting at the Loka Seba Bhavan during the day and reviewed the progress of preparatory work at the stadium, which has been equipped with adequate training and parking facilities.

Promotional activities and hospitality were among the other things discussed in the meeting, according to an official release.

Mohapatra directed the departments to complete assigned work by the end of September, calling for more focus on sectors such as sanitation, security and fire services.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena advised deployment of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and fire services teams in advance at the stadium.

Fifa official Roma Khanna expressed satisfaction over the progress made in upgrading infrastructure for the tournament and praised the sports ecosystem developed in the state.

“Odisha was just home to hockey; the state is now also becoming home to football,” Khanna said.

Sports secretary Vineel Krishna said training centres – four of natural grass and one artificial -- will offer ample time for practice to the visiting teams without clashes in schedule.

“The main ground, which hosted Indian Women’s League and Saff U-20 Championships recently, is among the best football venues in India and will provide a wonderful experience to the young players,” Krishna said.

The chief secretary also asked the school and sports departments to work out a schedule to enable students to watch matches at the stadium.

