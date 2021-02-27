ISL | Odisha pips EB in 11-goal affair

Goals galore: SCEB’s Amadi comes up with the final strike of the night — the 11th one.

27 February 2021 22:32 IST

The two break the record for most goals in an ISL game

In what was supposed to be an inconsequential fixture between teams at the bottom of the 2020-21 Indian Super League standings, Odisha FC and SC East Bengal broke the record for the most goals scored in a single game — 11 — during seven seasons of the ISL.

Odisha defeated East Bengal 6-5 on Saturday, thanks mainly to braces from local duo Paul Ramfangzauva and Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

A frantic second-half at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim saw OFC overturn a 1-2 deficit by adding five goals in just 24 minutes.

Ramfangzauva drew first blood to level the scores for his side from outside the box in the 49th. Jerry then gave Odisha the lead for the first time when he headed home a Manuel Onwu cross from the left.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway made it 3-3 at the hour-mark with a good shot from long but SCEB shot-stopper Subrata Paul's night went from bad to worse when he turned into a mere spectator during Ramfangzauva's 66th-minute stunner.

Diego Mauricio took his goal tally for the season to 12 with an amazing low free-kick.

A few moments later, East Bengal substitute Jeje Lalpekhlua scored his first goal since 2019 to pull one back for his team. Meanwhile, Aaron's stoppage-time header was only a consolation for the Red and Gold Brigade as the Juggernauts finally moved to double-digit points.

Earlier, Anthony Pilkington had broken the deadlock for East Bengal in the 24th minute. Nine minutes later, Odisha equalised through a corner after Sailung Lalhrezuala overpowered his marker and found the target.

SCEB took the lead again when OFC custodian Ravi scored an unfortunate own goal. However, it was Ravi and OFC who had the last laugh.

The result: Odisha FC 6 (Lalhrezuala 33, Ramfangzauva 49 & 66, Mawihmingthanga 51 & 67, Mauricio 69) bt SC East Bengal 5 (Pilkington 24, Ravi 37-og, Amadi 60 & 90, Lalpekhlua 74).

Sunday’s matches: FC Goa vs Hyderabad, 5 p.m.; Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, 7.30 p.m.