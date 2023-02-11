HamberMenu
Odisha FC down Hyderabad FC, keep play-off hopes alive

Isak Ralte unleashed a curling stunner from about 30 yards to put the hosts in front in the 33rd minute

February 11, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Odisha FC’s Diego Mauricio celebrates after scoring goal against Hyderabad FC in ISL matches at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar

Odisha FC’s Diego Mauricio celebrates after scoring goal against Hyderabad FC in ISL matches at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Odisha FC dished out a superlative show to down Hyderabad FC 3-1 at home to keep their play-off hopes alive in the Indian Super League at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

Isak Ralte unleashed a curling stunner from about 30 yards to put the hosts in front in the 33rd minute.

But just before half-time, HFC struck from a free kick when Joel Chianese whipped it inside the box from the right side. The ball somehow bounced inside the box as Nim Dorjee dived forward and headed it home.

The home team took the lead out of nowhere from a sloppy defensive work by Dorjee, who tapped the ball into his own net in the 72nd minute.

OFC sealed their first win in five matches when Diego Mauricio got the reward for his hard work as he lobbed ball in the front. The forward chested it down on the right side, flicked from a very narrow angle to the back of the net in the final minute of stoppage time.

The win saw the Juggernauts replace Bengaluru FC in sixth place to remain in contention for a play-off berth.

A loss for the Nizams meant that if Mumbai City FC win against FC Goa on Saturday, the Islanders will be crowned ISL League Shield winners.

HFC were to be blamed for their poor defensive show. They will have will have to regroup from this loss, their first in eight matches.

