Odisha FC aim for home advantage in ISL opener vs Chennaiyin FC

Odisha FC will brace for a tough test when it faces two-time champion Chennaiyin FC in its Indian Super League campaign opener here on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

Sergio Lobera’s team will be looking for an ideal start in the season, but Chennaiyin has proven to be a tough opponent.

The teams have gone head-to-head 10 times in the league since 2019 and both have three wins each, sharing the spoils on the remaining four occasions.

It was one win apiece for the teams last season. Odisha secured a comfortable 2-0 win at the Kalinga Stadium, thanks to goals from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Diego Mauricio.

There is much to look forward to in the new campaign as the team has welcomed Hugo Boumous, Rahim Ali, Rohit Kumar, and Saviour Gama, while Raynier Fernandes returns for his second stint with the club.

Odisha FC finished fourth in the league campaign last season, losing in the semifinal stage.

With four of the first five league fixtures at home this season, coach Lobera will be looking for an early advantage in the title race.

“We signed some players trying to be stronger, but we are preparing the game as always, being loyal to our style of play,” Lobera said.

“I think it’s more about ourselves, how we have to play, how we have to attack, and how we have to defend.” CFC head coach Owen Coyle said.