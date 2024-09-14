GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha FC aim for home advantage in ISL opener vs Chennaiyin FC

Published - September 14, 2024 03:10 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI

Odisha FC will brace for a tough test when it faces two-time champion Chennaiyin FC in its Indian Super League campaign opener here on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

Sergio Lobera’s team will be looking for an ideal start in the season, but Chennaiyin has proven to be a tough opponent.

The teams have gone head-to-head 10 times in the league since 2019 and both have three wins each, sharing the spoils on the remaining four occasions.

It was one win apiece for the teams last season. Odisha secured a comfortable 2-0 win at the Kalinga Stadium, thanks to goals from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Diego Mauricio.

There is much to look forward to in the new campaign as the team has welcomed Hugo Boumous, Rahim Ali, Rohit Kumar, and Saviour Gama, while Raynier Fernandes returns for his second stint with the club.

Odisha FC finished fourth in the league campaign last season, losing in the semifinal stage.

With four of the first five league fixtures at home this season, coach Lobera will be looking for an early advantage in the title race.

“We signed some players trying to be stronger, but we are preparing the game as always, being loyal to our style of play,” Lobera said.

“I think it’s more about ourselves, how we have to play, how we have to attack, and how we have to defend.” CFC head coach Owen Coyle said.

Published - September 14, 2024 03:10 am IST

Related Topics

Football

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.