Odisha CM to give ₹1 crore to Indian football team for Intercontinental Cup victory

Mr. Patnaik expressed his desire to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in India

June 19, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Indian football team players give a photo pose with Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik after being Champions in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023.

Indian football team players give a photo pose with Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik after being Champions in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash reward of ₹1 crore for the Indian Men's football team for winning the Hero Intercontinental Cup.

India rode on skipper Sunil Chhetri's 87th international goal and Lallianzuala Chhangte's strike to beat Lebanon 2-0 in the final and lift the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on June 18 night.

Also Read | It’s Mission Asian Cup for the Blue Tigers as coach Stimac prepares a blueprint for the road ahead

"It is a matter of great pride for our state to host this prestigious Intercontinental Cup. Congratulations to India on their victory in the face of stiff competition. It is our intention to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in Odisha and India," Mr. Patnaik said during the closing ceremony.

All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey thanked the Odisha government for successfully hosting the tournament. "We couldn't have had a better venue and ending to the Hero Intercontinental Cup. I thank the Odisha government for extending all support and hospitality to the participating teams and for hosting a spectacular tournament," he said.

