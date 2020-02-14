Odisha beats NEUFC, keeps hopes alive

Odisha FC kept itself in the hunt for a playoff spot after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC in their ISL match at the Kalinga stadium here on Friday.
Martin Chaves (24th minute) had handed the visitors the lead, but Odisha turned it around in the second half, thanks to goals from Manuel Onwu (46th) and Martin Perez Guedes (72nd).
The win saw Odisha climb to the fifth spot with 24 points from 17 games, while NEUFC remained in the ninth spot with 13 off 16 matches.
The result: Odisha FC 2 (Manuel Onwu 46, Martin Perez Guedes 72) bt NEUFC 1 (Martin Chaves 24).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.