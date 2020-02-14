Odisha beats NEUFC, keeps hopes alive

Odisha FC kept itself in the hunt for a playoff spot after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC in their ISL match at the Kalinga stadium here on Friday.

Martin Chaves (24th minute) had handed the visitors the lead, but Odisha turned it around in the second half, thanks to goals from Manuel Onwu (46th) and Martin Perez Guedes (72nd).

The win saw Odisha climb to the fifth spot with 24 points from 17 games, while NEUFC remained in the ninth spot with 13 off 16 matches.

The result: Odisha FC 2 (Manuel Onwu 46, Martin Perez Guedes 72) bt NEUFC 1 (Martin Chaves 24).