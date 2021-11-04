Football

Nothing short of a dream, says Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri in action against Maldives. File. Photo: Twitter/@IndianFootball
PTI NEW DELHI 04 November 2021 01:49 IST
Updated: 04 November 2021 00:24 IST

Indian skipper is happy to have played for the National team for so many years

The first footballer to be conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday said the 16-year journey has been nothing short of a dream.

“I am thrilled, I am really thankful and honoured. I have always said that it is a dream that I have gone through,” Chhetri said.

