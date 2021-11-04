FootballNEW DELHI 04 November 2021 01:49 IST
Nothing short of a dream, says Chhetri
Updated: 04 November 2021 00:24 IST
Indian skipper is happy to have played for the National team for so many years
The first footballer to be conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday said the 16-year journey has been nothing short of a dream.
“I am thrilled, I am really thankful and honoured. I have always said that it is a dream that I have gone through,” Chhetri said.
