Football

‘Not irresponsible to restart La Liga’, says Frederic Kanout

Frederic Kanoute, La Liga ambassador.

Frederic Kanoute, La Liga ambassador.  

Kanoute says fans can’t wait to watch football

Sans fans, the electric atmosphere in the ground may be missing when LaLiga resumes, but Sevilla’s erstwhile star Frederic Kanoute was confident that the professional footballers knew their responsibility and would “deliver”.

In a video conference with the Indian media from London, LaLiga ambassador Kanoute said that the “Fans can’t wait to watch football,” after the long spell of lockdown.

“Not all the fans are going to watch all the games,” he said, when asked about the possibility of too much football, with 110 matches packed into six weeks.

He felt that the home advantage may have been minimised for teams, but said that it could open ways to enjoy and analyse the matches in a different perspective for the fans.

With five substitutions to be allowed instead of three, Kanoute said that it was a “good and clever” move that would give more options for the coaches.

Tip of the iceberg

He viewed racism in football as a mere tip of the iceberg.

Kanoute was categorical that, “it is not irresponsible to restart La Liga,” as all protocols were being meticulously followed, and added that finances played a big role in society.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 10:45:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/not-irresponsible-to-restart-la-liga-says-frederic-kanout/article31798312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY