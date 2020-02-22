Not happy with results: Nawas

Chennai City FC at a practice session on Saturday.

COIMBATORE

22 February 2020 19:49 IST

Have to get something out of this match: Stanley

It has largely been a tale of missed opportunities for Chennai City FC (CCFC) and Aizawl FC in the Hero I-League so far. While the host is placed eighth in the table, the visitor is two below.

Not ruing their bad luck or lost chances, the teams are looking forward to a positive outcome.

When CCFC, the defending champion, and Aizawl meet at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday, each will fancy its chances.

Akbar Nawas, CCFC’s head coach, said he is happy with the performance of his players and that only the results had not been favourable. He insisted that one win would change the dynamics altogether. “Playing-wise I am very happy with our performance. Result-wise I am not. The foreigners are working very hard. The only thing is we have to do is put the ball into the net,” he said. “Once the results come, we will be able to get consecutive wins and climb up the ladder.”

According to Nawas, the biggest gain of the league was that his players have developed tactically and their positional play improved manifold.

Aizawl’s chief coach Stanley Rozario said if his side can pull up its socks, a mid-table position is still possible.

Stanley said the areas of concern have been the team’s laxity in letting in goals at the last minute and conceding penalties unnecessarily. “We need a focussed approach and have to get something out of this match,” he said.