No title talk at Man United: Rashford

Marcus Rashford.  

Manchester United would be “stupid” to look at the table and consider itself a title contender with more than half the season still to play, Marcus Rashford said.

“We can’t look too far ahead,” he told Amazon Prime.

“We’re a team that’s still doing a lot of work on ourselves and to be looking at the table so early on in the season is a bit stupid of us.

“We have to take it one game at a time and if we can keep finding ways to win like this we’ll see where we are at the end of the season.”

United hosts Aston Villa on New Year’s Day.

