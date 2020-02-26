No fans for Inter’s European tie

Zurich

26 February 2020 21:54 IST

This week’s European competition matches will all be played as usual with fans except for Inter Milan v Ludogorets Razgrad which will take place behind closed doors because of the coronavirus in northern Italy, UEFA said on Wednesday.

“Following the decisions of the Italian authorities, the UEFA Europa League match between Inter Milan and Ludogorets Razgrad will be played behind closed doors at the Stadio San Siro,” UEFA said in a statement.

“All other UEFA matches scheduled this week will go ahead as planned,” it added.

Advertising

Advertising