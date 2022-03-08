Nivetha ready to handle new challenges

She has been drafted in as assistant coach at India u-17 girls’ team camp

She has been drafted in as assistant coach at India u-17 girls’ team camp

The success of the Tamil Nadu women’s football in the Senior National championship has been organic as a lot of planning has gone into it.

R. Nivetha, who was the assistant coach and head coach in the year 2018 and 2019 when TN finished first and third respectively, has been one of the central figures in the growth of the sport in the State.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has recognised her talent by drafting Nivetha into the India u-17 girls’ team camp in Jamshedpur as an assistant coach.

She begins her new assignment for a development Indian u-20 team in the Indian Women’s League scheduled this month at Bhubaneswar.

“My role [in IWL] will be in transferring the head coach’s (Suren Chhetri) philosophy to the players, understand their mindset and help them realise their potential,” said Nivetha to The Hindu on Tuesday.

Her added role will be to guide the Indian players in the camp in Bhubaneswar for the AFC u-20 Asian Cup scheduled in September-October.

Nivetha, a native of Kancheepuram, is a quick learner and she is making most of the opportunity to make her strong in every possible area.

“There has been a lot of learnings, all at an advanced level. I have to understand the players’ potential and organise technical and non-technical stuff; understand the head coach’s methods and ensure they reach all the players who come from different economic and cultural backgrounds,” said Nivetha.

An AFC ‘B’ License holder with a diploma from National Institute of Sports (Kolkata), Nivetha, an employee of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, said she has more to offer and will do her best to make the State and country proud.

“Whatever team is given to me I will try and make it the best one,” the 30-year-old said.