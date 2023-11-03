ADVERTISEMENT

Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery

November 03, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

The 31-year-old was forced off during Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay two weeks ago

Reuters

File picture of Brazil’s Neymar | Photo Credit: Reuters

Brazil forward Neymar underwent surgery on Thursday after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee on international duty.

ALSO READ
Neymar's ACL injury compounds troubled start to his next chapter as Ronaldo, Messi thrive

The 31-year-old was forced off during Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay two weeks ago before an MRI scan confirmed the extent of his injuries.

The Al-Hilal player was treated in a hospital in Belo Horizonte by Brazil's national team medical staff, and local media reported he will be discharged on Saturday to begin his recovery, which is expected to last until mid-2024.

Neymar posted a photo on social media of him with his two children and the caption: "Everything will be fine."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Neymar joined the Saudi Pro League in August for a reported $96 million, but the former Barcelona and Paris St Germain player only played five games because he was struggling with muscle injuries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US